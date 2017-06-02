After much talk about it, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers finally joined Instagram on Thursday night.

Rodgers, who is the perfect candidate to join the social media network due to his clever sense of humor and cryptic messages, posted his first video on Instagram Thursday, and, sure enough, it involved him playing sports.

But not the one you might have expected.

Rodgers drained jumpers in the video, shouting out Zaza Pachulia while wearing his jersey, who he seems to really be a fan of.

Getting my shots up before game 1. #midrange #lostArt #onlyMidrange #ZaZa #firstpostever @kingjames @stephencurry30 #drewgooden #nbafinals A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Jun 1, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

Even Drew Gooden got a hashtag mention, which, we believe, had to do with the midrange jumper reference. But who knows with Rodgers, as he’s tough to read, and that’s part of why we’re already excited for his next IG post.