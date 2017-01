Packers quarterback had thrown 22 touchdowns and 0 interceptions heading into Sunday’s divisional playoff matchup against the Cowboys, but that streak came to an end in the third quarter of the game.

Rodgers and Davante Adams didn’t seem to be on the same page on the play, and the result was AR’s first interception in 318 attempts.

The pressure clearly affected that throw, which wasn’t one of his best, but Adams has to do a better job of reacting to the ball, too.