Aaron Rodgers may believe that he’s currently on the back-nine of his NFL career, but he seems to be doing pretty well in the romance department.

Rodgers dated Olivia Munn for a long spell, but broke it off with her back in April, and was linked to model Kelly Rohrbach afterward as well. While the two failed to acknowledge any sort of relationship, rumors suggest there was something there.

And now he’s been chatting it up with Lindsey Vonn on social media, which is giving new life to the rumor mill.

Rodgers, who now has an Instagram account, has been quite active on it over the past few weeks. And Vonn has been active herself, commenting on at least three of his posts. Check it out for yourself, in these screencaps.

Is there something going on between the two? Time will tell.