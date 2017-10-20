Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has always set the bar high for himself, both on and off the field.

Rodgers, who was named league MVP in 2011, is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL right now. Unfortunately, after playing at an otherworldly level, he suffered a broken collarbone last week, and could miss the rest of the season.

Still, he’s been known to do pretty well off the field, being seen out and about with models and other celebrities.

And that’s nothing new, apparently.

Back in 2005, a young Rodgers — wearing his Cal jersey — once tried to shoot his shot at Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Marissa Miller at the All-Star Challenge. Check out the video, which recently surfaced.

You can’t blame Rodgers for trying.