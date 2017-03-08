The Green Bay Packers might have a contractual problem on their hands when it comes to quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

And the man to thank, like we all predicted, is Mike Glennon.

Glennon, for a litany of reasons, is the hottest name on the quarterback market. Some rumblings have put him at about $14 million per year. Supply and demand, or something.

Rodgers has gotten a whiff of these rumors like anyone else and has made it pretty clear he’s paying attention, as captured by Aaron Nagler PGPackers News:

"I think it has to." @AaronRodgers12 on if Mike Glennon's pending payday should draw attention to his contract. — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) March 8, 2017

Indeed it does, as Rodgers only has a base salary of $12 million in 2017. It jumps to $19 million the year after and $20 million in 2019, but he’s looking at being grossly underpaid next season if a guy like Glennon is making more.

The problem with Glennon is he has only played in two games over the past two seasons and missed an entire year. He’s 27 with a bit of upside, but has never received a fair shake and as such doesn’t have the best career resume. A team dishing him $14 million, even if it is front loaded, alters the quarterback market in a big way.

Rodgers isn’t one to get selfish and complain often. But quarterback contracts continue to evolve and Glennon cashing in and driving the market indeed means arguably the league’s best signal-caller should probably get a raise.

As such, the rest of the league will have Glennon to blame for the escalation, too.