Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson were teammates for 10 seasons, but the two will not be suiting up for the same squad in their respective 2018 campaigns.

Nelson was released by the Packers on Tuesday, after he declined to take a pay cut, marking an end to his tenure in Green Bay, where he began his career in 2008. It’s no secret that both he and Rodgers are close friends, as well as a dynamic passing duo, with the two having hooked up for over 60 touchdowns — a Packers record for quarterback-receiver combination (as they surpassed Brett Favre and Antonio Freeman in December 2016).

Rodgers took to Instagram following Nelson’s release, and he posted a heartfelt message to sum up what his good buddy meant to him, as well as the Packers organization.

Here’s the caption that accompanied the post:

“Hard to find the right words today to express what 87 means to me. No teammate exemplified what it means to be a packer quite like him. From living in GB full time, his incredible contributions to the city, state, and region, to his consistent, reliable play on the field. Definitely a sad day and the toughest part of this business. There will never be another quite like white lightning. #leader #brother #friend #baller #loyal #champion #legacy #intact #stillcanplayball#backshoulder #1stSBTD” Rodgers wrote.

The two won a Super Bowl title in 2011, and judging by his post, it’s a memory that Rodgers will always cherish.