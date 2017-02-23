Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, when it’s all said and done, will certainly be in the top 10 of all-time discussion. So when he comments on who the other great signal-callers are, it’s wise to listen.

Rodgers has went toe-to-toe against some of the best, including Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger.

But there’s one quarterback that stood out among them all in his eyes — and it’s Brady. Rodgers recently had high praise for him and said TB12 is the greatest of all-time. To hear his reasoning, check out the full article on NESN’s website.