Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers got drilled by Anthony Barr during Sunday’s game, and he was not happy about it.

The hit was clean, although Barr slammed Rodgers to the ground pretty hard, but it wasn’t unnecessary.

Barr did a good job of rubbing it in afterwards, though, and Rodgers was not happy about it. He was seen yelling at the Vikings linebacker as he made his way toward the sideline.

It’s been reported that Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone on the play, which could force him to miss the rest of the season.