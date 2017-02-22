Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis is winning both on and off the court right now.

The 21-year-old star will soon be taking over for Carmelo Anthony as the “face” of the Knicks franchise, and he’s parlaying that fame into success with women, even some of the most-sought after ones in the world.

Abigail Ratchford, who has 6.7 million followers on Instagram, is one of the most famous models on social media. Her curves have turned many heads over the past few years, and many athletes have tried to slide into her DMs. They often fail, but not to a lack of effort.

Porzingis gave it a go on Tuesday, and made more progress than we’ve seen anyone else make when trying to spit game at her. He saw the following Instagram photo, and decided to show his appreciation for it.

Spicy ; ) 🌶🌶🌶 image by SplashNews 📸 A post shared by A b i g a i l (@abigailratchford) on Feb 21, 2017 at 3:38pm PST

Porzingis then busted out an emoji to convey how he felt about the photo.

And, unlike many other before him, the Knicks big man got a response! Also, it was a very positive one.

Ratchford also placed a unicorn emoji in her IG profile, which is high praise, and a reference to Porzingis’ nickname.

It’s no secret that Ratchford is a basketball fan, so maybe the two will hang out in the future. Stay tuned.