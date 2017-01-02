There’s a slim chance the Dolphins will have Ryan Tannehill back Sunday when they visit the Steelers in an AFC wild-card game.

If Tannehill doesn’t practice, however, that chance goes from slim to none.

Gase wants to see Tannehill practice: "I'm going to have to feel really good about this" to play him Sunday. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) January 2, 2017

Tannehill suffered an MCL sprain and a partially torn ACL in the Dolphins’ Week 14 win over the Cardinals. Matt Moore has gone 2-1 in his place to help the Dolphins clinch their first playoff berth since 2008. Moore has completed 63.2 percent of his passes while throwing eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

Moore’s yards per attempt, however, have gone down in each of the three games as the opponents have become tougher. He threw for 236 yards, 13.11 yards per attempt, in a 34-13 road win over the Jets. He threw for 233 yards, 7.7 yards per attempt, in a 34-31 overtime win at Buffalo. He threw for 205 yards, 6.03 yards per attempt, in Sunday’s 35-14 home loss to the Patriots.

The Jets and Bills finished the season tied for 22nd with 7.5 yards allowed per passing attempt. The Patriots finished seventh with 6.8.

Tannehill is 2-0 in his career against the Steelers. He completed 24 of 32 passes for 252 yards in the Dolphins’ 30-15 Week 6 win over the Steelers at Miami. In 2013 he became the first Dolphins quarterback since Dan Marino to beat the Steelers.

Unless Tannehill practices this week, it will have to be Moore who will try to lead the Dolphins to their first playoff win since Jay Fielder did it in 2000.

