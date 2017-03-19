Adam Jones made one of the best defensive plays of the World Baseball Classic so far on Saturday night to preserve Team USA’s lead and help them advance to the semifinals.

Team USA certainly earned it, as they came from behind to defeat the Dominican Republic, 6-3. But Jones’ catch was the most important play in the game, as USA was clinging to a 4-2 lead at the time, and couldn’t afford any momentum swings.

What’s even crazier is that it was an example of teammate-on-teammate crime.

Manny Machado, who also plays alongside Jones on the Baltimore Orioles, hit a blast to center, and then proceeded to begin his home run trot, because he was sure it was out. But Jones leaped and reached over the wall to keep it in the park.

Machado was classy about it, though, and gave Jones a tip of the cap in admiration of the tremendous grab.

Love the tip of the cap RT @cjzer0 Adam Jones robs Manny Machado pic.twitter.com/96tLqr7xKh — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 19, 2017

Puerto Rico’s Javier Baez was a fan of it.

Wow what a play by Jones! — Javier Báez (@javy23baez) March 19, 2017

Team USA’s amazing run continues. No one had them advancing to the semifinals.

