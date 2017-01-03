Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones will spend Tuesday night in jail after being arrested earlier that morning on four chargers.

Per WHIO, Jones faces three misdemeanors and one felony for allegedly getting into a scuffle with security guards and police. Per the reports, Jones poked a security guard in the eye at a hotel and kicked and head-butted a police officer during the arrest. He then allegedly spit on the hand of a nurse while being processed.

Twitter shared a look at Jones’ mugshot and his appearance in court:

#UPDATE: Bengals' Adam Jones arrested overnight on multiple charges including spitting on an officer: https://t.co/xjURNOsAfe pic.twitter.com/H99p1BL5Ug — WHIOTV (@whiotv) January 3, 2017

Judge sets $37,500 in bonds for Adam Jones. Felony charges involve spitting on jail nurse and deputy, documents say pic.twitter.com/Bjq7IVbycT — Kevin Grasha (@kgrasha) January 3, 2017

While this is far from Jones’ first run in with the law, he had cleaned up his act with the Bengals for years.

This past season, Jones was a mainstay for the secondary once again. If the league decides to get involved after the law runs its course, the Bengals won’t have any problems moving on from the aging corner in favor of youngsters drafted in recent years such as William Jackson III.

Stay tuned for updates on this one, as Jones will be in and out of court in the coming weeks as this gets sorted out. Generally the NFL stays out of such matters until they reach a conclusion.