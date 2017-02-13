Adele had a moment of weakness performing at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, but persevered and rebounded like the boss she is to make up for it.

The pop singer cleaned up and won five awards total, including album and song of the year. She had a funny moment accepting one of the awards as well, as it broke in half.

Adele broke the Grammy in half to share with Beyoncé 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oZY2tGx7BI — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) February 13, 2017

Adele was tasked with doing a George Michael tribute, as she performed “Fast Love.” But she had to stop and start over just a few seconds into the song, as she either flubbed the lyrics or was off rhythm. So she asked the band to start over, and apologized to fans by saying the following about it:

‘I f—ed up, I’m sorry, I can’t mess this up for him,” she said.

@Adele had to stop her performance on the #GRAMMYs she restarted and blow it out of the park with a very strong and emotional performance. 💗 pic.twitter.com/EyLWUmIzOM — 🌛 MoonChild (@she_is_blessed) February 13, 2017

Even the best slip and fall sometimes, but they come back strong, and Adele did just that.