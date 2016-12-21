Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson showed up on the injury report Wednesday.

Peterson made his long-awaited return in Week 15, but only played 12 snaps. Many probably thought Peterson was just getting back into the swing of things before a showdown with the Green Bay Packers in Week 16.

Apparently not, as Peterson spoke about his status Wednesday:

Adrian Peterson isn't sure if he will play Saturday. "I'm taking it day by day." — Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) December 21, 2016

It probably doesn’t help the Vikings got smacked around 34-6 by the Indianapolis Colts despite Peterson’s return. The playoffs don’t seem realistic now, so Peterson possibly wanting to shut it down isn’t a shocker.

Regardless, this latest development flies directly in the face of the hype before his return:

Vikings people I talked to the last couple days were stunned by how Adrian Peterson looked this week. One staffer: "Not human." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 18, 2016

Whether Peterson plays against the Packers or not, one has to start wondering about his future with the team. Given the holes on the roster, the Vikings might not be apt to pay him the north of $11 million he’s due next year.

No doubt Peterson wants to keep playing the game, but his ability to get on the field and stay there over the last few weeks of the season might play a big role in where and for how much he goes next, if anywhere. For now, he looks like a good example of a player coming back too early.