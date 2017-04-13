Quantcast
The Sports Daily
Adrian Peterson postpones his job hunt until after the draft
Posted by on April 13, 2017

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson has yet to find a job and won’t do so before the NFL draft at the end of the month.

While predictable, it’s interesting Peterson doesn’t have any traction toward a new job given his free-agency tour to this point.

Alas, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport provided the latest development:

It’s a big hit for one of the best players of the past decade or more. Peterson is over the age of 30 and has played in one 16-game season since 2012, appearing in just one in 2014 and three in 2016. He plays a devalued position, so whispers of him wanting starter money didn’t seem like a great idea.

Plenty of teams need help at the position, but not at starter money for a guy over the age of 30, no matter what it says on his nameplate.

Once the draft dominoes fall, it’s hard to say if Peterson will land somewhere in a role he wants. Given the success of even mid-round rookies (think Jordan Howard last year), Peterson might have to settle for little cash and a committee role for a contender, should titles be the goal at this point in his career.

While it’s hard to imagine this is it for Peterson, this delay forces one to think about a retirement angle, too. For now, the Peterson speculation can come to a full halt.