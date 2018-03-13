The Cardinals have released veteran running back Adrian Peterson, which officially makes him a free agent at this time.

Peterson is a Palestine, Texas native, and it appears he now wants to return home and play for the Texans, judging by what he told TMZ Sports.

“Obviously, being back home would be awesome,” Peterson said. “…Houston has always been a team I’ve thought about.”

He continued:

“Being back here at home where I work out every day. My family is here. My family is close. My mom is here. Being around her a little more during this time [in my life] would be even more a cherry on top.”

Peterson rushed for 529 yards last season, but only two touchdowns. He’s nothing more than a third-down back at this point in his career, but the Texans could make sense as a landing spot — if they’re interested. However, if they’re not, it’s hard to find all that many teams that would want to take him on, after what happened when he was with the Saints.