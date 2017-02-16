It’s no secret Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson might don different colors before the start of next season.

Peterson isn’t exactly making it a secret either, not when openly praising a team like the New York Giants for making moves.

The veteran running back took to Twitter to talk about the Giants:

The Giants been making some interesting moves. — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) February 16, 2017

This normally wouldn’t be too big of a deal, yet two reasons stick out here.

One—the Giants just cut running back Rashad Jennings.

Two—Peterson has listed the Giants as a team he wants to play for, as we detailed here.

Specifically: “There’s a couple teams out there that I’ve thought about. … New York was one of them that popped up, Tampa Bay, lot of different teams.”

It is hard to say if the Giants would have an interest in Peterson. Sounds silly, but the Giants have Paul Perkins to lean on and can always add a wide range of players, veteran or rookie. Peterson is now 31 years old and only appeared in three games in 2016. He played a full season in 2015, but only suited up for one game in 2014.

Granted, Peterson’s age and health issues would mean he can’t ask for big money. But the Giants might find more effective, reliable options on the market or in the draft.

But clearly that won’t stop Peterson from publicly campaigning.