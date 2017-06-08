New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Peterson has been one of the aspects of this offseason hyped the most.

Now he’s only adding a bit of his own hype to the mix.

The Saints have had nothing but praise for Peterson so far. Let him tell it, he’s focusing on playing football for about five more years, or until he’s 37 years old. Here’s the interview in which he targets the number 37, via Nick Underhill of the Advocate:

“I’d be lying to you say it doesn’t give you a chip (on your shoulder). Especially being a competitor,” Peterson said. “It’s not my main focus. It’s something that drives you a little bit. After 30, because it was the same back then. ‘Oh, he’s 30.’ Then I ended up leading the league in 2015. Same thing the next year. Stuff will continue to repeat itself until I finish.”

If there is a running back worth believing when it comes to this pursuit, it’s Peterson. Granted, he only suited up in three games last year. But in 2015, he ran for 1,485 yards and 11 scores on a workhorse 327 carries.

In New Orleans, Peterson won’t be asked to have such high carry totals. As we’ve covered, head coach Sean Payton has already praised how he’ll combo with Mark Ingram. We’ve also noted how Drew Brees has nothing but praise.

Praise for a running back working out in shorts aside, it’s not too hard to see Peterson’s body holding up well on fewer carries and his being as effective as usual over the next five years.