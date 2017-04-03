Adrian Peterson to the New England Patriots needs to happen.

Scratch that—Peterson needs it to happen.

Peterson hasn’t been able to find work this offseason for a variety of reasons. He’s over the age of 30, hasn’t been reliable over the past three seasons and seems to want too much money.

For Peterson, finding a place to compete for a title should outweigh the money at this point. It isn’t a surprise, then, that he has a meet with the Patriots Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson will be taking his first free-agent visit Monday with the New England Patriots, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 2, 2017

About time.

Remember, the Boston Herald‘s Karen Guregian noted a while ago Peterson might take a pay cut to join the Patriots:

A source close to Peterson told the Herald that since AP has already earned a ton — more than $97 million is his career — it’s certainly something he’d consider. Peterson knows how it worked out for Darrelle Revis and Chris Long. But naturally, there will be a lot of teams in the mix, including the Vikings. And, of course, the Pats would have to want to bring in an aging back with an injury history, not to mention baggage.

Peterson needs to make it happen. He’s not going to make a ton of money anywhere, something the market has already broadcasted loud and clear. The Patriots will love the idea of the marriage as well—if Peterson works, he opens up the offense for Tom Brady. If not, he didn’t cost much to bring aboard.

Five years ago, Peterson joining the Patriots would have seemed unfair. Now it’s perhaps the only way Peterson can go out on a high note.

That doesn’t have a monetary value, so Peterson needs to put ink to paper with the Patriots on Monday.

About Chris Roling

Chris is an Ohio University E.W. Scripps School of Journalism graduate and associate editor here at TSD. He also covers breaking news and the NFL at Bleacher Report and resides in Athens (OH) with his wife and two dogs.

Email Twitter