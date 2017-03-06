The New England Patriots need a running back. Adrian Peterson, one of the best backs in league history, is a free agent.

A marriage between the two? Perfect.

The Minnesota Vikings let Peterson loose recently, which makes sense given the fact he wasn’t worth the hefty contract the team owed him, no matter how much he had done for the franchise. Now 31 years old, Peterson isn’t in a position to demand much in the way of money.

Which is perfect news for the Patriots. Even better—from the sounds of a recent report by the Boston Herald‘s Karen Guregian, Peterson would give a discount to the Patriots:

Would Peterson even consider taking a Patriots-friendly contract for a go at a ring? A source close to Peterson told the Herald that since AP has already earned a ton — more than $97 million is his career — it’s certainly something he’d consider. Peterson knows how it worked out for Darrelle Revis and Chris Long. But naturally, there will be a lot of teams in the mix, including the Vikings. And, of course, the Pats would have to want to bring in an aging back with an injury history, not to mention baggage.

Why not take a small salary to play for the Patriots and a chance at a legacy-defining ring?

The Patriots would be smart to give it a chance. Yes, Peterson only played in three games last year and also missed most of 2014. But 2015 saw him run for 1,485 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s a low-risk gamble and a replacement for the departing LeGarrette Blount. The Patriots use many different backs each year anyway, getting a guy with league-best upside on the cheap and not losing much if he can’t stay healthy is a Patriots-esque move.

So the only question is, what’s the holdup?