Adrian Wojnarowski left Yahoo’s The Vertical to join ESPN, and he debuted in his new gig at the perfect time — when the NBA’s new league year began on July 1.

Woj began his stint with ESPN in the most fitting way — while on the phone. He broke multiple stories early Saturday morning, which is typical for him.

And in the middle of ESPN’s special free agency telecast, when Rachel Nichols cut to him, Woj was supposed to provide his analysis.

The only problem was that he was on the phone — making moves, like he often does.

Rachel cuts to Woj and… he's on his phone pic.twitter.com/jiy4m17UPk — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) July 1, 2017

That was so fitting for Woj. Classic