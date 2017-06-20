Adrien Broner spent some time Tuesday lobbying why he shouldn’t be a five-to-one underdog in his upcoming fight against Mikey Garcia, but didn’t do a great job of it.

Broner went on a rant that basically entailed him having more money than many others, which is why they “hate on him,” apparently. Because he has “cold hard cash.”

“Even a monkey needs cash,” Broner said, using some sort of logic that equated to money being a sign of both power and fighting prowess.

Broner on being upset he's a 5-1 underdog and people hating on him cause he has stone cold cash. Mentions a monkey and light pole pic.twitter.com/ejxSZgXA5z — BlackSportsOnline (@BSO) June 20, 2017

The fight is set to take place on July 29.