Adrien Broner spent some time Tuesday lobbying why he shouldn’t be a five-to-one underdog in his upcoming fight against Mikey Garcia, but didn’t do a great job of it.
Broner went on a rant that basically entailed him having more money than many others, which is why they “hate on him,” apparently. Because he has “cold hard cash.”
“Even a monkey needs cash,” Broner said, using some sort of logic that equated to money being a sign of both power and fighting prowess.
The fight is set to take place on July 29.