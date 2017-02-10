With the NFL draft more than two months away, opinions on many of the prospects vary wildly.

Of course, those opinions still might vary wildly right up until the time Roger Goodell announces these names on April 27.

One AFC scout told the MMQB that North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky will be taken with one of the first three picks.

“He’s the guy, a top-two or -three pick. He’s the guy. A lot of teams like him up there,” the scout said.

Meanwhile, NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock said he’d be “scared to death” to take any quarterback in the top 10 of this class.

The knock on Trubisky is that he only started for one year at North Carolina. But one AFC executive said he’d be “shocked” if Trubisky wasn’t the first one drafted.

The last time no quarterbacks were taken with any of the top 10 picks was 2013, and the quarterbacks that year have combined for a 26-49 record.

Before that, the last time no quarterbacks went in the top 10 was 2000. Tom Brady barely was drafted in the top 200 even though he should have been drafted in the top 10 that year.

The Browns, 49ers and Bears, who have the top three picks, aren’t asking for five championships. They’d be happy with a quarterback who can get them to the playoffs.