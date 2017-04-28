Out with the old, in with the new. That’s essentially what the Cleveland Browns did at the tight end position this week.

As Ian Rapaport of NFL Network reported Friday, the Browns released Gary Barnidge after selecting Miami’s David Njoku in the first round of the draft last night.

After trading up for #Miami TE David Njoku, the #Browns have informed veteran TE Gary Barnidge he’ll be cut, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2017

Cleveland traded a second-round pick and fourth-round pick to get back into the first round for Njoku, who was among the top-rated prospects at his position.

Barnidge, 31, made the Pro Bowl in 2015 after catching 79 passes for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns, but his production dropped considerably the following season to just 55 catches, 612 yards and two touchdowns. The 10-year veteran tweeted a thank you to the Browns organization after learning of his release:

I want to thank the Cleveland Browns for giving me my opportunity and looking forward to seeing the change. Time for the next step. — Gary Barnidge (@garybarnidge) April 28, 2017

While the draft is generally an exciting event which allows college players to realize their dreams, it also brings changes to NFL rosters. A lot of veterans were either put on notice yesterday or replaced, as in Barnidge’s case.