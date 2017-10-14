Quantcast
AJ Dillon uses violent stiff-arm to send Louisville defender to the ground
The A.J. Dillon coming out party took place on Saturday, as Boston College’s running back gashed Louisville’s defense throughout the game, and was the difference-maker in the 45-42 upset victory.

Dillon carried the ball 39 times for 272 yards (four touchdowns), and his longest run of the day featured the best stiff-arm of the college football season so far.

It happened in the fourth quarter, when Dillon appeared to be stopped for a short gain, as he was hit and stood up near the line of scrimmage.

But he kept the play alive in a big way.

Dillon used a powerful stiff-arm to send a would-be tackler to the ground, and then took off up the sideline. No one was able to catch him, and the result was a 75-yard touchdown run.

Dillon showed how strong he is on that play, as he literally threw the defender to the ground with one arm.

That score gave the Eagles a 14-point cushion, and even Lamar Jackson’s 512 total yards were not enough to overcome the deficit.