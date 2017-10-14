The A.J. Dillon coming out party took place on Saturday, as Boston College’s running back gashed Louisville’s defense throughout the game, and was the difference-maker in the 45-42 upset victory.

Dillon carried the ball 39 times for 272 yards (four touchdowns), and his longest run of the day featured the best stiff-arm of the college football season so far.

It happened in the fourth quarter, when Dillon appeared to be stopped for a short gain, as he was hit and stood up near the line of scrimmage.

But he kept the play alive in a big way.

Dillon used a powerful stiff-arm to send a would-be tackler to the ground, and then took off up the sideline. No one was able to catch him, and the result was a 75-yard touchdown run.

Dillon showed how strong he is on that play, as he literally threw the defender to the ground with one arm.

That score gave the Eagles a 14-point cushion, and even Lamar Jackson’s 512 total yards were not enough to overcome the deficit.