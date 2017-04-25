It doesn’t sound like the Cincinnati Bengals will find a trade partner for backup quarterback AJ McCarron this offseason.

Unless a franchise views the former fifth-round pick as a guy worth a first-round value, that is.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport just revealed an interesting nugget detailing just how much the Bengals want to hold onto McCarron:

On the veteran QB market: If the #Bengals are going to trade AJ McCarron it will require a 1st round pick — at least. Pretty unlikely. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2017

McCarron knows all about these rumors surrounding his football fate, as he told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com:

I’m a huge competitor. I’ve always been that way. I want to play. But it’s something I can’t control. There’s no reason to worry about it because it spills into your life and it can affect your marriage and your relationships with people. I don’t want that. A lot of people wish they could be in my shoes and get the money we to get to play a game. I love it. I’m at peace with it.

The price tag shows how much the Bengals like their backup, a guy they drafted because he’s so similar to starter Andy Dalton. He can run the offense if Dalton goes down, but won’t actually push him for the starting gig.

The situation around McCarron is weird. Let the offseason hype machine tell it, the fifth-round pick could be a viable starter and is worth trading for. Few teams will make a move at this asking price, though.

McCarron will get a chance to compete for a starting gig at some point in his career. Just don’t expect it to happen this offseason.