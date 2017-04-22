The fight between A.J. McKee and Dominic Mazzotta at Bellator 178 ended with one of the best knockouts of the year so far.

And it was a short fight, which was unfortunate for Mazzotta.

McKee went for the throat early, and delivered a hard kick to the side of Mazzotta’s head just over a minute into the fight. It landed perfectly, and for some reason, Mazzotta didn’t see him coming.

It resulted in him hitting the mat hard. And with one hammer to his face by Mckee, that was it, and the fight was over.

The win moved McKee to 8-0 in his MMA career.