An impressive performance at the Senior Bowl likely cemented Alabama tight end O.J. Howard as a high pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Many considered Howard the best player in Mobile this week.

“Oh, without a doubt. The most complete player down here,” ESPN analyst Matt Bowen said, via Mike Triplett of ESPN. “He’s another case study of why, even if you’re projected as a first-round pick, it’s great to come here because you’ve got nothing to hide. And he put on a show. That’s what you want to do.”

At 6’5″ and almost 250 pounds, Howard is an imposing physical presence—even for NFL standards. He’s also a tremendous athlete, giving him the profile of an impact tight end at the next level.

At Alabama, Howard never caught more than 50 passes in a season. He finished his four-year career with only seven touchdown receptions. Regardless, NFL evaluators should have no problem looking past his lack of volume stats come the 2017 draft.

“He’s one of those players that if you put all the numbers in a computer and said, ‘Create a tight end,’ he would be your prototype. He’s got the body, the athleticism, the speed, the hands,” said Senior Bowl executive director Phil Savage. “And I thought he had a tremendous [practice week]. I’m not surprised. I really felt like he would showcase himself here.”

Every team is trying to find the next Rob Gronkowski, Jordan Reed or Travis Kelce. A playmaking tight end can transform an offense in today’s NFL.

Howard looks like he could be the next great player at the position. Expect an NFL team to take him highly in the 2017 draft, especially after he used this week to dominate the Senior Bowl.