Heading into the 2017 NBA Draft, only five players in the history of the league had been drafted out of Valparaiso University. In fact, it had been 19 years since a player out of Valpo had even been drafted, with Bryce Drew receiving that honor.

Alec Peters became the sixth on Thursday night, when the Suns selected him with the 54th overall pick.

Peters was clearly thrilled about being drafted, which was evidenced by his reaction. He got so emotional that he had to put his head in his hands, as he was embraced by his family and friends.

54th in 2017 Draft 2013 Alum @petersalec ! Here we come Phoenix…. #IrishFam🍀🏀 pic.twitter.com/ezMm9dnDx4 — Gavin Sullivan (@Illinois_Irish) June 23, 2017

What a great moment.