There are a lot of high hopes for the St. Louis Cardinals’ young shortstop Aledmys Diaz, due to his range but also incredible power that puts him ahead of most people who play his position.

Diaz hit a moon shot in batting practice Saturday, with the ball landing in the “Big Mac Land” sign.

The ball actually landed in the “G,” and stayed there throughout the game, which was pretty cool.

Talk about overstaying your welcome. Aledmys Diaz's BP homer is still hanging out with the G on the Big Mac sign. https://t.co/hbj40Yso1S pic.twitter.com/UD30HKB2lb — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 8, 2017

Diaz also had his first multi-home run game as well, crushing two dingers against the Reds.

BACK TO BACK! Cardinals SS Aledmys Diaz records his first career multi-HR game. https://t.co/LMnD5rIHtj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 8, 2017

It was clearly a sign from above that the ball was destined to be in that spot, and that Diaz would have such a big day at the plate. Big Mac must’ve liked it.