Ravens running back Alex Collins rushed for a career-high 120 yards on only 18 carries in Sunday’s game against the Steelers; and after hearing what he’s been playing through, it’s remarkable that he’s able to take the field at all.

Collins recently revealed he’s been dealing with migraine headaches since high school — which is why he wears a dark facemask on the football field — and added that he even used to throw up during games. The speedy running back was candid in discussing the issue, which he did with Ryan Mink, who writes for the team’s official website.

“I’m used to playing with them and dealing with it,” Collins said. “Some are a little more severe than others, but for the most part, I’ll push through it.”

The league approved Collins’ request to wear a dark black facemask visor during the preseason. Collins stated that he wears it during practice, as well as in games, and added that it’s been effective.

“The dark visor has really done a lot,” he said. “Over the past few weeks, I haven’t had [migraines] at all.”

Collins also talked about what triggers the migraines, and said that squinting to block out sunlight during games seems to bring them on, which is why he wears the visor.

After learning that bit of information, it’s hard not to root for Collins — who the team signed to its practice squad on Sept. 5. The Ravens running back is known for his vision, footwork and quickness, and those qualities are even more impressive after hearing that he’s been playing through migraines this year.

Collins is a special player, and appears to be the team’s X-factor during the final stretch of the regular season. His ability to have success running both inside and outside will be key in keeping opposing defenses honest. Collins — who is quietly averaging 5.1 yards per carry this season — can help take the pressure off quarterback Joe Flacco, as the Ravens fight for a AFC playoff berth.