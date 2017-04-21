Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin does it all. He can hit, score and set up goals as well as anyone in the league.

Early in his career, there was criticism about him not being tough enough, and shying away from contact.

But he has certainly silenced those critics over the past few years, and no one could say that after how he played in Friday night’s game against the Maple Leafs.

Ovie had three hits in the first half of the period alone, and none were bigger than the one he put on Jake Gardiner. The Capitals forward showed off his forechecking ability and lowered the boom on the Leafs defenseman on this play.

Alex Ovechkin out here throwing that weight pic.twitter.com/1CesOWQS4f — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 21, 2017

That had to hurt.