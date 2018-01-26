It feels like Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith has played his final game with the team. Smith, who has been with the Chiefs for five seasons, may have seen his tenure in Kansas City come to a halt due to the team’s wild-card meltdown against the Titans. Smith played well in the game, but the defense did not.

There are a number of teams that will likely be in the market for a quarterback this offseason — the Broncos, Cardinals, Jaguars, Redskins, Jets, just to name a few — and Smith is the type of player that can immediately come in and lead an offense. That makes Smith — who can opt out of the final year remaining on his contract — an attractive commodity.

Smith was asked about what his future may hold, and it appeared that it’s unclear — even to him.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of speculation out there on what’s going to happen, what could happen,” Smith said, via Terez Paylor of The Kansas City Star. “I don’t think anybody totally knows.”

Smith also doesn’t seem to be thrilled about his current situation, with the uncertainty about his landing spot for 2018.

“I don’t know that this is limbo, but if this is, it [stinks],” Smith said. “But the one [good] thing is knowing that you put a good product out there. You feel good about it, and you know that, hopefully, if it comes to [a trade], there is some place [for you].”

Some quarterbacks like being sought after on the open market, but Smith apparently likes consistency, and just wants to know where he’ll be in 2018.