Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith knows the team will look for a quarterback soon.

Smith is a 32-year-old veteran who has been put through the ringer, including five offensive coordinators in as many years while being asked to manage games. So the man understands the realities of the outlook around him.

Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star caught up with him about the situation:

“This is the NFL, I’ve been playing long enough,” Smith explained. “You pretty quickly realize we have three guys right now in the quarterback room, right? We’re a guy short. Someone’s coming in.” “It’s out of our hands, so in a sense, any anxiety you might have over it is pointless, to be honest,” Smith said.

Smith is a cool customer and likeable enough, so he understands if the team adds another quarterback to push him. Last year he threw for 3,502 yards and 15 touchdowns against eight interceptions over 15 games, a game-manager line if there ever was one.

Kansas City might be ready to test the waters with a high-upside player who isn’t so reliant on a star-studded cast of weapons around him and an elite defense. Picks such as Aaron Murray and Kevin Hogan recently haven’t been serious competition and weren’t meant to be—but this year could be different.

Smith, though, won’t blink.