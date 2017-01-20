All eyes have been on British sailor Alex Thomson, who was looking to be the first Brit to win the epic around-the-world race, aka the Vendee Globe.

But it seems they forgot about Armel Le Cleac’h, who had been the runner-up in the previous two races.

Le’Cleac’h had a large lead, but Thomson came out of nowhere with one of the best surges in race history. He set a world record, traveling 536.8 miles, shattering the mark for largest distance sailed in 24 hours. After that, the race was between him and Le’Cleac’h.

The Frenchman won the race in record time, getting the deed done in 74 days three hours and 35 minutes. Thomson came in at 74 days 19 hours 35 minutes and 15 seconds.

Here’s what the scene looked like when Thomson finished. He said he was “very happy” to come in second place on Twitter.

AND HE HAS DONE IT! @AlexThomson99 has crossed the finish line of the @VendeeGlobe in 2nd place! Incredible race! #VG2016 #blackisback pic.twitter.com/cVkgsbP8TZ — Alex Thomson Racing (@ATRacing99) January 20, 2017

What a race!