Washinton Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin made a young fan’s day before, during and after Saturday’s game against the Maple Leafs, and it was great to watch.

The Capitals invited 13-year-old Alex Luey — a hockey fan and osteosarcoma (cancer of the bone) survivor — to the game in Toronto, and brought him into the locker room before the puck dropped. Luey announced the team’s starting lineup, receiving plenty of applause from the Capitals players in doing so.

Cancer Survivor Alex Luey announcing starting lineup before they take the ice #CapsFightCancer #CapsLeafs pic.twitter.com/HWTv1J9Niu — #CapsGiving🦃 (@Capitals) November 26, 2017

As you could hear, Luey’s favorite player on the team is “his buddy” Ovie. Ovechkin was the first player to reach out and invite Luey to the game, which he did in a video message. He also promised that he’d do “the best” he could to score a goal for Luey.

Sure enough, he scored in the game — not once, but three times. Luey and his father loved every minute of it, which you can see from their emotional reaction.

You can bet that every @ovi8 goal tonight was in honor of Alex Luey. #HockeyFightsCancer pic.twitter.com/elc8zLUqbD — NHL (@NHL) November 26, 2017

Luey and his family were then invited back to the locker room after the Capitals’ 4-2 win, where they posed for a photo and were given autographed gear.

Cancer survivor Alex Luey and his idol Ovie with Luey's dad Scott (far left) and mom Cat (far right) pic.twitter.com/0SykVG8m7S — Mike Zeisberger (@Zeisberger) November 26, 2017

Props to Ovie and the Capitals for setting this up. And, most importantly, props to Luey for fighting an extremely difficult battle — and winning.