Ask any NHL goalie and they’ll tell you that being on the other end of an Alexander Ovechkin slapshot is not fun at all.

There’s a reason why defensemen don’t exactly line up to get down and block his shots, which you’ll soon find out. It’s because Ovechkin has the power to dial it back and fire off 100+ mph slap shots, which he showed at the NHL skills competition on Saturday night.

Ovechkin’s first attempt in the hardest shot event traveled at a paltry 98.8 mph. His second, one, however, was a 101.3-mph dart, which won the event.

Ovie leads the league in goals at the All-Star break, with 30 on the season so far.