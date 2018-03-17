One of the greatest players in 76ers history decided to step into the spotlight after the team’s 120-116 win over the Nets at Wells Fargo Center on Friday night.

Allen Iverson randomly showed up to the media room while postgame press conferences were taking place, and he delivered a few funny responses to questions from reporters.

When asked if Iverson wanted to enter the game, while watching it courtside, AI had this to say.

“I always want to help, but I’m too old to help,” he joked.

He later delivered another funny quote:

“I can’t help no more, I can’t play no more, ‘The Answer’ is going to heaven, and Allen Iverson is still here,” Iverson said.

A familiar face crashed the postgame presser tonight 😂@alleniverson wanted to share his thoughts: pic.twitter.com/YEurVKbsd4 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 17, 2018

There we have it: “The Answer” is going to heaven, but the good news is that Iverson remains.