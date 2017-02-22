Don’t expect former NBA star Allen Iverson to coach at the pro level anytime soon.

While he recently committed to playing in Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 league, where he’ll be coaching some of the league’s former greats, he certainly won’t be coaching at the pro level, judging by what he recently told TMZ Sports.

TMZ tracked down Iverson and asked him if he’d ever coach at the NBA level, and he had this to say:

““Hell nah, because I ain’t coaching no motherf—er that make more money than me. How the hell am I gonna tell them anything?!”

This isn’t really a huge surprise, given Iverson’s disdain for practice, which we all remember from his epic rant just over a decade ago. But it was funny to hear him say it nonetheless.