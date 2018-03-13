One of the best players in 76ers franchise history recently spent some time with the current team’s two biggest stars.

Former Sixers point guard Allen Iverson went out for dinner — and, by the looks of things, drinks as well — with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Here are some photos of the three of them hanging out.

The Lil Homie…LoL! A post shared by Allen Iverson (@theofficialai3) on Mar 12, 2018 at 4:19pm PDT

Big bro 🤟🏽 @theofficialai3 A post shared by Ben Simmons (@bensimmons) on Mar 12, 2018 at 6:26pm PDT

Iverson lives in Charlotte, and the Sixers are currently at home, as they’re preparing for Tuesday’s matchup against the Pacers. It appears as if AI made a trip up north to hang with the two stars.