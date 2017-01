Allen Iverson will soon be playing in Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 league, and it’s good to see him back on the court again.

All of a sudden, he seems to be in the news a lot lately, so what better place to hit up than Madison Square Garden? Iverson attended the Bulls-Knicks game, and sat courtside with Carmelo Anthony’s wife, La La.

When your brother @theofficialai3 surprises you and comes to the Knicks game 🎉#family pic.twitter.com/VxgK6QX3UP — LA LA (@lala) January 13, 2017

Iverson is apparently a Star Wars fan, as he also rocked a Rebel Alliance hat.