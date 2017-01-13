Allen Iverson loves the way New York Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis currently goes about his NBA career.

Iverson was in town for last night’s game, a 104-89 win for the Knicks against the Chicago Bulls.

After, Iverson caught up with Porzingis for a special moment:

Iverson didn’t meet just one player, of course. He also talked with point guard Derrick Rose, who was happy to finally meet the legendary point guard.

“That was my first time ever meeting him like that. He’s an icon. He was someone I looked up to ever since I was younger,” Rose said, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “He changed the game on and off the court. And one thing I learned from him is always be yourself.”

The focus here, though, should be Porzingis—one of the NBA’s best young talents. He just got a major endorsement from one of the best to ever do it.