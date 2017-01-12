Michael Jordan is 53 years of age, but there’s been a lot of talk about him potentially joining Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 league. There are already some former big-name players that have committed to playing, and Allen Iverson is one of them.

Games will start just after the NBA season ends, on June 24, and fans are interested in knowing who else will be playing.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with Iverson, and of course asked him about whether or not Jordan would play. He gave a pretty definitive answer.

Iverson doesn’t expect MJ to play, but that doesn’t mean he won’t. Stay tuned.