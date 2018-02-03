An alligator apparently wanted to get some time in the batting cage at the Red Sox’s spring training complex.

The small alligator was recently spotted at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida, just hanging out in the cage, which you can see in the photo below.

Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. posted a funny reply to the photo, and had this to say about it:

“All I have to say is he better clean up those balls after he is done” Bradley wrote.

Everyone can use some extra BP — alligators included.