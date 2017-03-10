Former Chicago Bears wideout Alshon Jeffery just wants to play with an elite quarterback.

Given the want, Jeffery decided to gamble on himself in free agency and ink a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. This might confuse some, as Carson Wentz was only a rookie last year and suffered down the stretch.

Don’t tell that to Jeffery, who had some mighty high praise for his new quarterback as soon as he landed in Philadelphia:

Alshon Jeffery says Carson Wentz had lot to do with decision to come to #Eagles🦅 "He's going to be a future MVP" 🔥🔥@CSNPhilly pic.twitter.com/gUGv4NoZUI — John Clark CSN (@JClarkCSN) March 10, 2017

Those are high hopes for Jeffery, but he still has every right to be excited—it seems his only other realistic option was going back to the Bears, a team that just signed Mike Glennon.

As for Jeffery, he’s banking on a big year with Wentz after a pair of down seasons and a four-game suspension. If he has a strong performance, the Eagles might give him the big extension he wants, or he might hit the open market once again.

Either way, Jeffery has reason to be excited. The Eagles already signed Torrey Smith, whose deep speed will stretch defenses and open things up for him underneath. The Eagles and Jeffery needed each other. On paper, it’s the perfect match and Jeffery is already playing the part.