Gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles are two of the hottest sports celebrities out right now. As such, it makes sense that Sports Illustrated contacted them about appearing in this year’s Swimsuit Issue. The good news for everyone is that they accepted, and will be a part of it.

The issue often features sports celebrities, so it seems this year will be no different. Swimsuit editor M.J. Day opened up about their inclusion.

“I am thrilled to include the gold medal-winning, U.S. women’s gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles in this year’s Swimsuit issue,” Day said. “Aly and Simone represent all that is beautiful and strong and inspiring in women today. Women that are not only elite athletes, that are captivating and impressive in their own professional accomplishments (lots and lots of Olympic gold medals between them), but strikingly sexy and beautiful in front of photographer James Macari’s lens. I love seeing them shine in an entirely different way in the Swimsuit issue and being able to share these gorgeous and powerful images with the world. These women, their beauty, and what they can achieve know no limits.”

Here’s a video with some of the best photos from the shoot:

🔥 Simone Biles scores a perfect 10 in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue https://t.co/FtusIe62v9 pic.twitter.com/GotMoXGRFF — RollingOut (@RollingOut) January 10, 2017

Biles sure seemed pretty pumped about being included in the issue.

So excited to make my @SI_Swimsuit debut in the 2017 issue! https://t.co/kyKjRZcS7E pic.twitter.com/S0tSi53PAy — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) January 10, 2017

The issue will hit newsstands on Feb. 17.