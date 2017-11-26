Raiders fans held their breath when Amari Cooper got drilled by Darian Stewart, and did not get up for awhile.

David Carr did Cooper no favors when he forced a pass into coverage, with Stewart trailing the play. The Raiders quarterback needed to protect his star receiver there, and should have gone elsewhere with the football. Instead, Carr tried to fit the ball in to Cooper, and Stewart absolutely drilled him.

Amari Cooper is out. This video is not for the faint of heart. pic.twitter.com/dvRRnPMYDE — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) November 26, 2017

Stewart was flagged for his hit on the defenseless Cooper, but the Raiders receiver still got the worst of it. He appeared to be knocked unconscious, and was later carted off the field.

Cooper was eventually seen moving as he made his way off the field, which is a good sign.