The Raiders had already lost Derek Carr for the game on Saturday and were looking to close out against the Colts, clinging to an eight-point lead.

Lucky for them, they have Amari Cooper, and he’s a clutch player.

Faced with a key third down, Matt McGloin floated a nice pass toward Cooper, who was double covered. He elevated and turned back toward the football to high-point and haul it in.

That catch moved the chains and sealed the 33-25 win.