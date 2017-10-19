Amari Cooper has had an issue with drops all season, so he figured out the perfect remedy to turn things around.

In the first quarter of Sunday night’s game, with the Chiefs clinging to an early 3-0 lead, David Carr lobbed the ball down the field that was intended for Cooper. Chiefs cornerback Terrance Mitchell played it perfectly, but Cooper appeared to get away with a push in the back as he ran through him, en route to a 38-yard touchdown catch.

This stat puts Cooper’s struggles leading up to that point in perspective.

Amari Cooper hauled in a 38-yard TD on the Raiders' opening drive. He had fewer than 38 receiving yards in each of the previous 5 games. — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 20, 2017

That’s one way to jumpstart an offense.