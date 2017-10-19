Posted byon
Amari Cooper has had an issue with drops all season, so he figured out the perfect remedy to turn things around.
In the first quarter of Sunday night’s game, with the Chiefs clinging to an early 3-0 lead, David Carr lobbed the ball down the field that was intended for Cooper. Chiefs cornerback Terrance Mitchell played it perfectly, but Cooper appeared to get away with a push in the back as he ran through him, en route to a 38-yard touchdown catch.
This stat puts Cooper’s struggles leading up to that point in perspective.
That’s one way to jumpstart an offense.