The Oakland Raiders have been rebuilding under general manager Reggie McKenzie over the past few years, and a big part of that plan is based on bringing in players that are high-character guys, like he did in Green Bay. And so far, looking at the results, that move seems to be paying dividends for them.

Amari Cooper is just another example of how the strategy is paying off.

The Raiders receiver, who is still playing out his rookie deal, bought his mother a brand-new house and car. And he went big, buying her a beautiful, modern home, and a Range Rover.

The caption that went along with the photo says it all, and shows how happy Cooper was to give back to the woman that brought him into the world:

“I grew up in the projects, we didn’t even own a car.. The whole story is way too long and melancholic, but just know a dream can go a long way if it’s followed by faith and hard work. It took us 20+ years but now my mother has the house and car of her dreams. You deserve it mama, I love you. #JustTheBeginning”

What a great gesture by Cooper. He seems to not only be grateful for the opportunity to play in the NFL — which works out well for the Raiders — but also to his mother for raising him. That’s just the type of humble person he is.

About Matt Birch



Matt manages all editorial operations for The Sports Daily. His work has been featured on MSN, Fox Sports, Yardbarker, SB Nation and Bleacher Report. Matt has also written for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He enjoys eating good food, shooting hoops and making original, compelling stories go viral.

Email Twitter

